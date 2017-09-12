Police report 18% drop in murder

Statistics released by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday revealed that there has been an 11 per cent reduction in serious crimes at the end of August, 2017, relative to the same period last year.

Among the serious crimes policed by the Force are murder, robbery under arms, robbery with violence, burglary, break and enter, rape, larceny from the person and kidnapping.

Thus far there was an 18 per cent decrease in murder; a 16 per cent decrease in robbery under arms where firearms were used; a five per cent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a 41 per cent increase in robbery with violence; a 20 per cent increase in robbery with aggravation; a 27 per cent increase in larceny from the person; a six per cent decrease in rape; an eight per cent decrease in burglary; a 19 per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny, and in respect of robbery where no instruments were used, the figure reflected the same as the corresponding period last year.