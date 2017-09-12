Police file 48,936 traffic violation cases

BETWEEN January and August, 31 2017 police filed 48, 936 cases of Traffic violations of which 15, 335 were for speeding and 1,278 for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to statistics revealed by police on Monday.

Other charges included: 2,548 for breach of condition of road service license/music; 921 for using cell phone while driving; 876 for breach of traffic light signal; 1,003 for tinted motor vehicle; 565 for unlicensed driver; 1,060 for failing to wear seat belt; 622 for dangerous driving; 613 for careless driving; 469 for failing to wear safety helmet; 1,462 for overload minibus; 866 for obstruction; 1,255 for failing to confirm to sign; 920 for crossing double yellow line; while 19,143 were for other offences.

Meanwhile, the statistics noted that there was a 24 per cent decrease in fatal accidents at the end of August, 2017. Serious, minor and damage accidents have also been reduced by 8.3%, 15.2% and 27% respectively.

Police said speeding and inattentiveness are the two leading causes of fatal accidents, followed by driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to confirm to sign and pedestrian crossing in the path of approaching vehicle.

Public Relations Officer of the GPF, Jairam Ramlakhan, noted that the excellent collaboration that exists among law enforcement and members of civil society and most importantly, the ongoing operations and presence of member of the Joint Services across the country, have resulted in the reduction of serious crimes and accidents.