PCA probes alleged abuse of civilian by cop at outpost

COMMANDER of Police ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman, on Tuesday said that the investigation of an amateur video which had circulated on social media depicting an incident with two members of the Guyana Police Force and a citizen is being examined by the Police Complaints Section at Brickdam.

However, an official of the PCA told the Guyana Chronicle that they were not in receipt of any documents as it relates to any such video probe.

It is believed that the matter is being investigated by police at Brickdam.

Chapman said too that the Corporal in question was transferred to another location to facilitate the investigation. About a week ago, a video was reportedly taped by a man who claimed that he showed up at the Police Outpost at Water Street to make a report that he was being threatened but was met with both verbal and physical assault. The video recording has engaged the attention of the hierarchy of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The video which did not reveal the identity of the man depicts two policemen, a Constable and a Corporal refusing to take the man’s report and directing him to do so at the Brickdam Police Station.

But the man refused to be sent off and demanded that his report be filed, after which he was reportedly assaulted by the Corporal who told him to get out of the police outpost with his beer bottle (which the video did not show).