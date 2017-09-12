No bail for porter on drug trafficking charge

A 21-year-old porter was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for alleged drug trafficking.

It is alleged that Stephen Banwarrie of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, on September 8, 2017 at Sherima Police Checkpoint, had 63 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. Banwarrie denied the charge.

According to Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore, while at Sherima Police Checkpoint Banwarrie was searched by police and the drug was found in his pants.

During the police investigation, it was revealed by persons who were travelling in the vehicle with Banwarrie that he had pulled out the drug during the journey and was enquiring from persons if they wanted to ‘smoke.’

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Banwarrie until September 28, where the matter will be called at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.