National response to Irma

–Gov’t, private sector to coordinate relief efforts for storm-hit islands

WITH a commitment to contribute $10M (US$50,000) to aid in relief efforts, the government and the private sector on Monday agreed to a national response to assist the various Caribbean islands hit by Hurricane Irma last week.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo made the disclosure of government’s contributions on Monday during a meeting with Minister of State Joseph Harmon; Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix; The Civil Defence Commission (CDC); Digicel; GTT; The Guyana Defense Force (GDF); the Private Sector Commission (PSC); The Guyana Red Cross Society; UNICEF and UN representatives.

The well-attended meeting was held to discuss the country’s collaborative and strategic response in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, reputedly one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin which left a devastating impact on Caribbean countries like Barbuda.

The Prime Minister said that at a meeting summoned by President David Granger on Monday morning, a Ministerial Task Force was formed to coordinate Government’s effort. (See other story on Page 3). The Prime Minister has been appointed Chairman of the Task Force.

He said it was at that high-level meeting that the decision was made to contribute US$50, 000 (G$10M) to the CDEMA Fund, explaining that due to fact that the affected countries would need immediate supplies, it is believed that financial support from the government is the best option.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo said, too, that seeing that Guyanese are also victims of the storm, there was a need to map out protocols and strategies that clearly state that Guyana stands ready to assist the collective efforts towards all affected Caribbean countries. “We have Guyanese nationals in some of these islands; Barbuda, for example, that has been almost totally flattened,” the PM said, adding:

“And I understand that most of the inhabitants have been airlifted to Antigua. The question is whether they would want to come home even temporarily, and whether we have the platform to take care of them; the multifaceted needs that we would have to look towards.”

EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION

With communication and electricity being cut off in many of the territories, and the fact that affected Guyanese have been unable to meet with their Consuls because of physical impediment, the Prime Minister said there needs to be a communications platform for the gathering of names.

“We have not been able to communicate to persons in Guyana whether their loved ones are safe…We need to build a communication platform to have at our disposal a full listing of all Guyanese, however possible, as best as we could,” he explained.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon informed the stakeholders present that CARICOM Heads of Government conducted a Skype Conference on Saturday, during which certain decisions were made. One such decision was to allow the CARICOM Secretariat and the Organisation of American States (OAS) to embrace the work of CDEMA.

He noted that CDEMA has been in constant contact with the CDC from the onset, providing “daily situation reports”. He said that while the government stands ready to assist, through the coordinated efforts of the CDC, the response must be a national one.

“Our response to this matter has to be a national one; the government alone cannot do this,” Minister Harmon emphasised.

Meanwhile, in a presentation on the impact of Hurricane Irma, followed by Hurricane Jose, on the Caribbean, CDC Deputy Director-General, Major Kester Craig explained that Irma, the 9th named Hurricane of the 2017 Caribbean Atlantic Season (June 1-November 20), developed into a Category 5 Hurricane on September 5. It had a maximum sustained wind of 185 MPH with higher gusts.

ISLAND BY ISLAND

It was noted that Barbuda, Anguilla, BVI, Turks and Caicos, Saint Martin and Sint Maarten were among the islands that were significantly affected after Irma made its initial landfall in the Caribbean on September 6.

To date, 26 persons have been confirmed dead. “The number of persons dead and missing is expected to rise as communications and access are gradually restored across the Caribbean,” Major Craig explained.

“Several organizations are deploying prepositioned teams and supplies to begin recovery efforts and assessments as quickly as possible,” he added.

He however noted that the majority of the Caribbean islands battered by Irma were spared by Hurricane Jose.

Alluding to the impact on CDEMA Participating States, Major Craig pointed out that the hurricane’s impact on Anguilla was high, with four fatalities recorded. Additionally, 90% of the electricity infrastructure has been damaged on the island, along with 90% of government buildings and businesses. Ninety per cent of the roads have also been deemed impassable.

Antigua and the Bahamas recorded low levels of impact, but Barbuda was not spared. According to Major Craig, one person was killed during the storm, while 1413 persons have been evacuated from the island to Antigua.

Like Anguilla, 90% of Barbuda’s electricity infrastructure has been damaged, along with significant damages to critical facilities such as roads, water and communication systems. Approximately 99% of its building stock has been damaged; a total of 1084 structures.

In the British Virgin Islands, four deaths have been confirmed, while in Haiti, one person was killed, and one is reported missing. In the BVI, the impact was high, but in Dominica, Haiti, Montserrat and St. Kitts and Nevis, it was not so severe.

In St Martin/Sint Maarten, nine fatalities were confirmed, while four deaths were confirmed in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), and three in Puerto Rico. All these islands were significantly affected, but the impacts were not so severe in the Dominican Republic and neighbouring Cuba.

PRIORITY NEEDS

Major Craig stated that the priority needs are monetary contributions to provide needed relief supplies, and to assist support teams being deployed. Additionally, he noted that there was a need for aerial and marine transportation.

Thus far, CDEMA has established an Emergency Assistance Fund, while a CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit has been deployed to BVI. “The team comprised nine soldiers from the Barbados Defence Force. An 18-member combined response team was also deployed to Anguilla and the BVI,” he pointed out.

The CDB, he added, has provided a grant of US$150,000 to support regional response actions through the CDEMA, while Emergency Response Grants (ERGs) of US$200,000 will be made available to Anguilla, TCI, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda. Additionally, the international Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have provided over 60, 000 swiss francs to the National Red Cross Societies in Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Major Craig noted, too, that the Regional Security System (RSS) has issued an initial Warning Order to its Member States to have 15 persons per Force on 24 hours’ notice to move to be deployed to Antigua to conduct disaster relief operations. Guyana, according to Minister Harmon, has already selected its 15 military personnel to be deployed, and is and awaiting the call.

COMMITTED

PSC Executive Member, Mr Ramesh Dookhoo said the private sector is committed to the cause, and will step up to the challenge, noting that once the list detailing the required materials and supplies is provided, it will respond. “You have the full support of the private sector,” he told the government officials.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament, Mr Irfaan Ali pledged the Opposition’s support to bringing relief to the affected countries. Gerry Gouveia, another PSC Executive, suggested that a reconnaissance team be sent in on the ground to establish the required linkages. Similar sentiments were expressed by Major General Norman McLean, but CDC Head, Colonel (Rtd) Chabilal Ramsarup said there’s no need for such action, since CDEMA has been providing all critical information needed. Major General (Rtd) Joseph Singh, in making his contribution, suggested that a bank account be established for financial contributions. He also posited that relatives of those living in affected islands should be asked to provide the Foreign Affairs Ministry with their names, so that contact can be made, and relief provided. He noted, too, that skilled personnel from GPL and GTT should be mobilised to assist when the need arises.

The stakeholders have agreed to form a committee to spearhead the relief response to complement the support being provided by the government and CDC.