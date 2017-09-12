GNBS to promote standardisation in education system

THE PROCESS of standardisation offers the best sources of competitive intelligence available and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be introducing its Standardisation Programme to primary schools countrywide during this academic year.

This is according to GNBS Executive Director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, during the launch of the initiative held Tuesday at the GNBS Head Office, Flat 15 National Exhibition Complex, Sophia.

The GNBS has formalised the process by publishing its first official information booklet for primary schools. The booklet makes standardisation very attractive and is expected to stimulate children and educators to consult with the GNBS for more information on this subject and be engaged in future partnerships.

Walcott-Bostwick said the fundamental aim and objective of the initiative is to educate students and the leaders of tomorrow, on the roles and functions of the GNBS as the National Standards Body and the benefits of implementing standards.

Adding that the initiative also formally introduces Standardisation into the schools, the Director said this initiative is as a result of an ISO Regional Workshop that was held in Brazil in 2012.

At that Regional Workshop, the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) encouraged National Standards bodies to promote the topic of standardisation in the educational system in their respective countries.

“This initiative is to provide students with sufficient knowledge on the benefits of standards applicable in different sectors and, is expected to facilitate a smooth transition into higher levels of education and the work environment,” she explained. “We believe that engaging the educational sector is vital for the development of our country, since it will provide opportunities for our students to appreciate the value that standards have in their everyday lives.”

The Standards Bureau head said students must be educated in this important field since it will boost their understanding of key topics such as globalisation which is rampant and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Noting that standards influence everything we do, Walcott-Bostwick said standards control markets, and in strategic terms if you control an industry’s standards, you control the industry lock, stock and ledger.

She explained that as Guyana prepares the leaders of tomorrow, standardisation in its full context must be instilled at an early age until it becomes a culture which will guide their decisions.

“Our students must be aware that irrespective of their areas of interest as they grow older, standards will always have a prominent role in the success of their businesses or career choices,” Walcott-Bostwick added.

In giving an example, she said a doctor must know that in order to make an accurate diagnosis, he must utilise the services of an accredited laboratory.

Further, she said “a civil engineer must know that in order to provide quality building works to his customers, he must use certified building materials and approved building codes, a farmer must know that he must conform to good agriculture practices and have his fruits and vegetables certified to standards, a vendor must know that he must confirm to good hygienic practices and standards, and a parliamentarian must know that policies developed must consider the use of standards to enhance the development of the country and its people.”

She asserted that children will eventually be vigilant since they will now encourage their parents, relatives or friends to be engaged in this drive for standardisation.

In addition, she said educators can also use this opportunity to formally consider and include topics relating to standardisation in their curriculum.

This approach will encourage children and educators, as well as their families, to engage on a daily basis as regards to the lessons learnt in the areas of standardisation and the GNBS, she said.

A compiled booklet makes standardisation very attractive and it will certainly stimulate children and educators to consult with the GNBS for more information on this subject and be engaged in future partnerships, the GNBS Executive Director posited.