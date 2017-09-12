Five ranks receive monetary awards in police Quarterly Essay Competition

FIVE ranks were presented with monetary awards at the conclusion of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Quarterly Essay Competition, writing about “My worst experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far”.

The scripts were marked by the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) with a maximum attainable score of 40 marks.

Detective Inspector, Sherlock Houston, of the Narcotics Branch was awarded the First place, with Constable Delroy Griffith of Special Branch and Inspector Ian Welch of ‘B’ Division tied in Second position; The Fourth spot place went to Woman Inspector, Palesa Peters- Fernandes of ‘E’ Division and in Fifth place was Woman Lance-Corporal, Antonette Gonsalves of Central Immigration and Passport Office.

The presentation ceremony was held on Monday morning at the office of Public Relations Unit at .Eve Leary

The event also saw three ranks: Constable Eron Mc Garrel of the Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters (CID HQ); Constable David Prince of ‘A’ Division and Constable Dale Kewley of ‘E’ Division; who had placed first, second and third respectively

They had written on the topic “My best experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far.”

The elated winners all expressed gratitude for the opportunity granted them the opportunity to express themselves and display their writing and are encouraging others ranks to participate in similar upcoming competitions.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said that apart from the annual President’s Gold Medal Essay Competition, the new Quarterly Essay Competition offers everyone in the organisation an opportunity to develop their writing skills which would enhance their capacity as members of the police force.

He added that a written report is often the first impression a police rank makes on commanding officers, lawyers or judges.

The PRO also explained that a written report can also mean the difference between a rightful conviction and an erroneous release of a guilty person. On the other hand, an accurate and intelligently-written report can make a positive first impression and lead to new opportunities in the future.

In 2009, Mr. Ramlakhan while a Sergeant attached to the Central Police Station, Berbice,

was awarded the First Place in the President’s Gold Medal Essay Competition.