Correction

WE sincerely apologise to Mrs. Patricia Rodney and the Walter Rodney Foundation (WRF).

On July 24, 2017, the Guyana Chronicle in an article under the headline, “Pan-African intellectuals meet in Ghana,” stated that Dr. Wazir Mohamed, Professor of Sociology at Indiana University East, had attended the Kwame Nkrumah Intellectual and Cultural Festival as a representative of the Walter Rodney Foundation.

Let us correct the record: Dr. Mohamed attended this event held in Accra, Ghana from June 25 to July 1, 2017 in his own right as a Guyanese intellectual and as the convener of the Global Justice for Walter Rodney Committee. The Walter Rodney Foundation was represented at this festival by Professor Hashim Gibril of Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA.

Gibril is a committee member of the WRF, who confirmed that he had brought greetings from the WRF to participants and attendees on the first day of the conference. We sincerely apologise to the family of Walter Rodney and to the Walter Rodney Foundation for the mischaracterisation in our published report of the meeting.