More cops netted in tint campaign

AS the Guyana Police Force tint campaign continues ranks of ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast/Islands) were made to conform to the tint regulations on vehicles.

All unauthorised ranks were made to strip tints from their private vehicles.

Traffic Chief, Dion Moore, started the campaign last month. Moore pointed out that ranks were warned on the first occasion but after not adhering to the laws, they had to face disciplinary actions; more ranks will face the same fate if they do not comply with the law.

Most of the vehicles which have been stripped belong to lower level officers who are new to the force. “How can we begin to address issues affecting the public when we do not have it right… we must first look at ourselves in order to ensure that our ranks do not do the same wrong things,” he said.

The Guyana Police Force is warning those whose vehicles are tinted, but do not have the requisite permission, to remove the tint or face the consequences.