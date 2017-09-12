Compassion the best action

GUYANA was able to count on the successes achieved in the past three years in reducing cases of suicide when it joined countries the world over on Sunday in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day held under the theme, “Take a minute and change a life.”

Guyana has managed to commendably reduce the national suicide rate from 44.2 per 100,000 in 2013 to 30.6 per 100,000 today. Guyana is also no longer the suicide capital of the world– an unwanted position now occupied by Sri Lanka with a rate of 34.6 per 100,000, even though its current rate is an indication that there must be no complacency in fighting the scourge.

A rate of 30.6 per 100,000 is still high compared to the global average which the World Health Organisation (WHO) puts at 10.7 per 100,000. However, it does indicate that Guyana has made significant progress in the past few years in reducing cases of persons taking their own lives.

And for this, the government and all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which have forged a collaborative relationship to beat back suicide are deserving of high praise. But there is still much more work to be done. Though Guyana has managed to significantly reduce suicide cases in the past three years, from reports of regional health officials, the same level of success has not been attained for attempted cases, which of late, appear to be on the increase.

It is for this reason,that the government and all the NGOs which have been working diligently to bring this social-ill under control, should not let up, but continue to press on with their efforts to further bring down the national suicide rate.

Suicide, which is 100 per cent preventable, is a major public health concern in Guyana.

It is caused by a number of factors, most notably among them are acute emotional distress, mental disorder, impulsivity, aggressive tendencies, adolescent maladaptive disorder and alcohol abuse. Though it is 100 per cent preventable, quite interestingly, anyone can become a victim of suicide simply as a result of self-withdrawal or imprisonment of emotions which is a major cause of depression.

Many would recall, with shock, the stories of prominent social activists and other persons of note who ended their own lives. Many of them known for being a tower of strength, role models to many and whom society looked up to for hope. It never pays to suffer in silence and many of the suicide cases point to the fact that even counsellors at times need counselling, whether it is to overcome a domestic problem or to relieve themselves of the stress trying to provide solutions to the stresses of others.

This aside, regardless of status, all have a role to play in preventing suicide and it can happen in many small but significant ways. Reach out to friends and family who are going through a bad period in life, talking to those who have gone into sudden withdrawal mode, giving a listening ear to someone in distress and encouraging those in serious situations to seek help, are all means which can help in preventing suicide.

Many times, persons with suicidal tendencies need people to talk to but feel that the door of communication to family and friends have been shut on them. A simple and gentle conversation can make the difference and would be very much in keeping with this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day theme, “Take a minute and change a life.”

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence summed it up best in her message last Sunday, when inter alia, she said: None of us should be afraid of reaching out to those experiencing a crisis because we fear we don’t have all the answers. Very often the answer is your compassion, your empathy, your willingness to offer your shoulders to lean on.”