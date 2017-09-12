Canada-bound man excretes 86 cocaine pellets

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday pulled a Canada-bound man off a flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the man later excreted some 86 cocaine pellets.

In a release, CANU said that Julius Fidel Watkins, 39, of 27 Second Street, Cummings Lodge, was Tuesday morning taken off a flight destined for Canada. CANU said the man was escorted to a city hospital where he was admitted, medically examined and released a total of 86 suspected cocaine-filled pellets. He is believed to have swallowed over 100 pellets.