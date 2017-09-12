Biker killed in Tucville crash

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt on Monday, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Dead is Sunil Samaroo, 23 years, of Caneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara. Pillion rider Keitze Bazilo, 24 years, of 33 Howes Street, Charlestown was also injured in the crash.

Police said investigations revealed that Samaroo, who was riding an unregistered motorcycle, along with the pillion rider, was alleged to have been racing with two other motorcycles. It is alleged that he was racing east along the said road, when in the vicinity of the Tucville Bridge he lost control, causing himself and Bazilo to fall off the motorcycle. They sustained severe injuries.

The duo was taken to the Woodlands Hospital in an unconscious state; where the rider was pronounced dead on arrival. The pillion rider remains admitted in the ICU, in a critical condition.