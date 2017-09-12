408,000 ducklings produced this year by livestock authority hatchery

– gearing farmers to increase production base

THE Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has produced 408,000 ducklings for 2017 so far, surpassing the 2016 figure of 400,000, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a release on Monday.

Genetic Improvement Specialist of the GLDA, Dr. Robin Austin, who was at the time updating Agriculture Minister Noel Holder, spoke of the progress made by the hatchery and the positive results which farmers have achieved.

The GLDA Hatchery Department has been facilitating farmers in the use of the facility at a cost of $100 per egg, or based on the number of successful hatchings.

Minister Holder, while touring the facility, spoke of his satisfaction with the work done by the GLDA in ensuring that the authority becomes independent and generates an income, the release stated.

He added that so far, the duckling production has experienced positive growth of more than 90 percent and encouraged management of the authority to continue to strive for higher returns.

“Many farmers, primarily single parents from all parts of the country utilise the services of the GLDA Hatchery, hence the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that we maintain a high level of service,” the minister said.

The eggs after being collected from farmers are fumigated and then they undergo the process to become ducklings.

Meanwhile, Hatchery Manager designate, Dr. Mariel Savory, stated that the GLDA doesn’t only provide hatchery services, but makes use of its extension officers who ensure that farmers practise proper husbandry, and maintain a ratio of hens to drakes which is a factor in fertility.

“It is important for us to sensitise farmers on issues such as these, if there is to be an increase in their production and productivity…since we have introduced these services to farmers, we (GLDA) have seen a significant increase in the number of new farmers, as well as production,” Dr. Savory said.

The GLDA hatchery produces approximately 8,500 ducklings on a hatching day. Of that amount, 600 are from farmers while the remaining eggs are from the GLDA.

The authority also retails duckings to the public at a subsidised cost of $250, with a waiting period of two weeks.

Annually, the release said further, the GLDA hatchery records an increase in production during the January-April period. It is estimated that the ducklings produced at the hatchery eventually yield over one million pounds of duck meat per year.