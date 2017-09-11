Several arrested in marijuana bust

SEVERAL persons were arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the alleged discovery of 34 kilogrammes of marijuana, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

The anti-drug agency said the marijuana was found in a house at the corner of Camp and Norton Streets, Georgetown.

CANU said its agents uncovered bulk parcels of suspected marijuana contained in two barrels and two boxes.

Only, recently the Guyana Police Force in two intelligence-led operations arrested four males following the seizure of a quantity of narcotics.

The busts, which unearthed cannabis as well as cocaine, took place at Parika, East Bank Essequibo and subsequently at New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the police, a sting operation was conducted, during which the ranks went to a house at Tucber Park, New Amsterdam and discovered nine taped parcels of compressed marijuana, amounting to a total of 4.5 kilograms.

Three men were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, around 03:30hrs at Parika Seadam, police conducted a search of a shop on Tuesday morning in the presence of the 47-year-old owner.

During the search, the ranks found a quantity of cocaine pellets inside a hammock, in which the proprietor was seen resting. The drug amounted to some 31.3 grams.

The four suspects were all charged and processed through court.