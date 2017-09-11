Police ranks receive monetary awards in quarterly essay competition

Five ranks were recognised in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Quarterly Essay Competition under the topic “My worst experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far”.

The scripts were marked by the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) with a maximum attainable score of 40 marks.

The first place spot went to Detective Inspector Sherlock Houston of Narcotics Branch; two persons tied at second place: Constable Delroy Griffith of special branch and Inspector Ian Welch of ‘B’ Division; fourth place went to woman inspector Palesa Peters- Fernandes of ‘E’ Division and fifth place Woman Lance corporal Antonette Gonsalves of Central Immigration and Passport Office.

The ranks were all rewarded with monetary awards by the Guyana Police Force Monday morning at a special event at the Police Public Relations Unit, Eve Leary Georgetown.

The three ranks who participated in the first competition titled “My best experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far,” also received their cheques Monday.

They were Constable Eron McGarrel of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters (CID HQ) emerged first place, followed by Constable David Prince of ‘A’ Division and Constable Dale Kewley of ‘E’ Division.

The winners were all elated and thanked the Force for giving them the opportunity to express themselves in the essay competition while noting that they would encourage other ranks to participate in upcoming events.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said apart from the President’s Gold Medal Essay Competition which is done annually the new Quarterly Essay Competition offers everyone within the organisation, an opportunity to develop their writing skill which would enhance their capacity as members of the police force.

The superintendent explained that a written report is often the first impression an officer makes on commanding officers, lawyers, or judges and a poorly written report can cause an inaccurate portrayal of competence level.

Additionally, Ramlakhan explained that it can also mean the difference between a rightful conviction and an erroneous release of a guilty person. On the other hand, an accurate and intelligent report can make a positive first impression, and has the ability to lead to new opportunities for the future.

In 2009, Mr. Ramlakhan was awarded first place in the President’s Gold Medal Essay Competition when he was a sergeant at Central Police Station, Berbice