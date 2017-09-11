Pensioner crushed by two cars

THE police are investigating a fatal accident which claimed the life of 64-year-old Nalvan Buchhan called “Baccru” of Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, on Sunday.

According to reports, around 19:00 hrs, Buchan was making his way home after purchasing food when he was struck down on the Tain Public Road by a white car which was driven away from the scene.

Minutes later, while lying on the road, he was run over by another car, which also fled the scene.

According to an eyewitness, she heard an impact and upon investigation, she saw a driver exiting a white car and was looking around. The person then returned to his car and sped off.

“Me hear one loud sound and when me watch out on the road me see a car stop and a man come out and go in front where something was on the road that look like a man. He then go back in the car and I thought he gone and get help to move the person, but he just jump in and drive away full speed. So me come out and start fuh walk towards the person and then wan next car just run over he and did not stop, but me nah get fuh see cause was blackout and the street lights did deh off,” the eyewitness said.

When the Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene around 19:20 hrs, the body of

Buchan was still on the road in a pool of blood as police tried to control curious residents and motorists from contaminating the scene.

A black plastic bag with a food box was found a few feet away. Bachan was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital by public-spirited residents and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Ana Dwarka, the victim’s sister said based on information she received, if the first driver that hit her brother had rendered assistance, he might have survived, since she is of the view that he was still alive when he was run over by the second vehicle.

At the victim’s home, his mother wept inconsolably and had to be supported by relatives.

The Guyana Chronicle has learnt that Buchan was involved in an accident a few years ago. He leaves to mourn his daughter and other relatives. The victim’s body was badly mangled and bore injuries to the head and was bleeding through the ears, nose and mouth.