IDB diverts US$30M to Sophia road network upgrade

THE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has given the go ahead for the diversion of some U.S. $30 million to the Ministry of Communities’ Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) from the Mandela / Sherriff street expansion project for the reformulation of the “Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme.”

The project will earmark a series of infrastructure and developmental projects in several communities in North and South Sophia.

On Sunday, officials from the CHPA held a consultation at the Sophia Primary School, which saw the attendance and participation of residents of A and B fields.

The proposed works to be carried out include road construction, upgrades to community grounds and buildings, the installation of street lights, construction of sidewalks and providing subsidies for the construction of core home and home improvement projects.

The communities to benefit are Pattensen/Turkeyen (Section B), Turkeyen (Section C and D), Section “C” Cummings Lodge (Cummings Park), Block E Sophia (Farmers group), Block “X” Liliendaal (Section A), Block “F” Sophia, Plum Park and Block “R” Sophia, areas that were once squatting settlements that were later regularised.

The CHPA was represented at the consultation by Community Development Officer, Gladwin Charles; Senior Community Development Officer, Donell Bess-Bascom; and Engineer, Randolph Hunte.

Addressing residents Bess-Bascom explained that CHPA is finalising the reformulation of the road networks upgrade and rehabilitation programme from funds from the Mandela/Sherriff road project which has been experiencing some challenges.

She said government and the IDB made a decision to reformulate the programme and use some of the original funds to have some housing development done.

As part of the IDB requirements and the CHPA intensified community development approach, Bess-Bascom said consultations with the beneficiaries are always of utmost importance.

She said the CHPA is seeking to have all persons involved in the implementation of the project.

Engineer Randolph Hunte spoke extensively on the targetted infrastructural development within the community.

He explained that the programme focuses on the rehabilitation and construction of new roads, some 17 Kilometers or 55,000 feet of roads in the community.

While some of the main access roads were recently rehabilitated by the Ministry pf Public Infrastructure, Hunte explained that the CHPA project will be seeking to build a “more holistic community” by providing all the basic facilities regularised communities should have.

“These include quality roads, quality drainage, street lighting, street walks, playgrounds and assisting with home improvement.”

He said the consultation is being done to ensure that before the actual designs are confirmed, community members are made aware of the programme.

It also opens the door for residents to visit the sites during the execution of works.

Meanwhile, explaining the operation of the project, particularly the home improvement subsidy, Senior Community Development Officer, Donell Bess-Bascom, noted that not every resident falling under that category will be able to benefit.

She said it is only for families or persons who, because of their economic challenges, are unable to improve their homes.

The consultation was welcomed with open-arms by residents who took the opportunity to raise several “burning issues” with the housing officials.

These include the lack of drainage and irrigation, which they said are entirely responsible for the constant flooding in the communities. They are also calling on government to prioritise the cleaning of the main access drain.