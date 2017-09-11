Farmer beaten to death with torchlight

POLICE are hunting for a 30-year-old male suspect in connection with the murder of farmer Menie Xavier, 49, of Karaudarnau Village, South Rupununi on September 8, in the same village.

Police said that Xavier and the suspect were imbibing when an argument ensued during which the suspect armed himself with a torchlight and gave the victim a severe beating about his head and body, resulting in his demise.

The body is currently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.