The start of a new school year…

When hopes and aspiration should fill the air

SCHOOLS across Guyana have commenced for the new school-year. This first term, which started on September 4, is expected to last for 15 weeks, ending in mid-December, so that children may enjoy a wonderful Christmas season.

It is a time when many parents reached their limits, in terms of their financial and other resources to ensure that their children have most, if not all, of the necessary school supplies that are required for schooling. In fact, in some cases they may have even added to the required list, in an effort to ensure that their children are well covered, in relation to all the resources needed for a well-organised and successful first term, as well as for the rest of the school-year.

Many parents would have gone the extra mile to make certain that their children’s back-to-school outfits – school uniforms, socks, shoes, book-bags and other necessities were meticulously selected; in some cases, not only aiming to meet the school’s requirements, but also some of the desires of their children.

PURPOSE OF SCHOOLING

Many studies have concluded that school is about preparing young people to start their lives in positive ways so that they could mostly continue along the path of what many would term ‘the good life’. Accordingly, children who are properly schooled should present qualities such as being adequately literate in subjects such as science, mathematics; while showing good technical or industrially and even cultural skills, which covers a broad spectrum of areas.

And while being consistent in their performance, they must also demonstrate a commitment to continually work toward improving what they have already established, while showing a trend of excellence in performance, as well as predominance in learning and achieving.

Studies have been showing that children coming out of the school environment, even if not quite academically inclined, should be able to demonstrate some sort of ability toward one form of skill or another. Though scholastically challenged as some may be, they should be able to successfully get engaged in the world of work, applying the knowledge gained in the process – either as an entrepreneur or becoming employed by others; being awake to the global changes and demands, especially in relation to the world of work, while at the same time having the ability to demonstrate awareness, confidence and preparedness for life in an international environment.

It has been documented that children within or coming out of the school system should be geared with the knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in challenging national and international environments, where those who succeed take risks and continually pursue improvement.

These students, it is said, should be educated to become active and effective citizens, who have qualifications which give them choices, and the competencies to choose well, where they would have developed a level of emotional and intellectual literacy, which enable them to take routes that will lead them away from possibly unproductive openings and toward success and self-satisfaction.

INVESTMENTS AND RESULTS

In a recent comment by the Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, on the performance of students at the 2017 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate [CSEC] examination said, “Not one dollar is lost that we have invested in education; not because we didn’t get 100 percent passes it means money was lost.” Further, she said, “I believe that students, though not reflected in grades, would have learnt something that would prepare them for life.” At the same time she said that teachers too would have gained from the experience, even as they continue to do the job.

There is no doubt that the government, as well as other major players have been making conscious efforts to halt any decline in the performance of students in this sector, even paying attention to countrywide performance levels, with the plan of making it a level playing field.

However, the big question is whether encouragement toward the aptitude to study and improve the overall grades of students, especially within the school system is the only or major need to focus on at this time.

There are many outstanding situations frontally presenting themselves in the face of decision-makers and other major players in the fields of education social cohesion, sociology and/or psychology; the church or faith-based organisations, among others. There is also the need to re-establish school mentors, especially for some schools within Georgetown and other urban areas, even as there is need to have an increased presence of the School’s Welfare Officers.

GOOD MORALS

What could be more needed than good morals for every child? By measurement, some would have more than others and yet still there may be those who one may want to think do not have any at all.

There are many contributing factors for this situation, which persists in Guyana today. However, there is no published study or studies on this matter and thus it may be unfair to speculate; unfair to the children, as well as to those in authority, who are major players in this very sensitive business of our young ones – who will eventually (in the majority) be the elders and/or leaders of this country. However, what is causing many of the children of this beautiful country to ‘tick’ is no light matter and must draw the attention of decision-makers, even as they deem it fit to invest in these young ones.

THE SCHOOL BUS INVESTMENT

Oh, what a beautiful thing! This is magnificent. It is encouraging to see David ‘G’ driving through Georgetown.

A few features were written on the dangers that were embedded in the ‘private’ mode of transportation, which was the minibus type.

Certainly, some of the minibuses were arguably ‘unkind’ in their dealings with the children of the land by using forms of inducement that could be termed very destructive and other negative influences. Nonetheless, at least to a large extent, those days may be gone now and that is now a turning point.

Mind you, though, many children may still have to be re-oriented. Just imagine- and seriously too- that some children may find it uncomfortable to ‘ride’ in the David ‘G’ for a while; that they would have to slowly, in some cases painfully, renew their minds to a less exciting, but easier environment.

Let not the roll out stop with just the buses, there is need for much more – helping not only the children but having schemes in place to help some of the parents too such as the ‘female headed’ households and the likes.

