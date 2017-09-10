THE PUC WELCOMES CONSUMERS TO ITS PUBLIC HEARINGS

IN THIS OFFERING, we will consider the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and its role in Regulation of the Public Utilities. We will also touch on the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. recent petition to have the PUC amend its Order No.2/2017.

This petition to have the PUC amend its Order had been discussed at a public hearing at the PUC’s headquarters at 106 New Garden Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, on Friday last. Members of the public are always welcome and to give their views. Relevant PUC documentation could be accessed at www.puc.org.gy

The PUC encapsulates its role as regulating utilities for efficient services and protecting consumers’ interests. Despite not being funded adequately to employ more researchers, engineers and personnel to comb in detail the finances of the Utility companies and inspectors for other activities, the PUC has been doing a remarkable job with its limited resources. The chairmen who had served the PUC from its establishment over 25 years ago were all very distinguished persons and have each helped to develop and shape the organisation for the better. Two Chairmen, Mr Joseph Tyndall CCH and Justice (retd) Prem Persaud CCH have left their indelible footprints on the PUC.

The PUC has helped the Utilities to be more efficient and people-oriented and has been an effective defence and refuge for consumers. The consumer protection aspect of the PUC was a particular concern and involvement of Justice Prem Persaud and this could be seen in all his Orders where consumer interests were always taken into account. The new Chairman, Ms Dela Britton, a prominent, experienced and respected lawyer, promises to act within the PUC traditions, contributing her own speciality to enriching its development.

Order 2/17 which has been the subject of the public hearing on 8th September was made by Justice Persaud. he Order is enlightening to read as it articulates what consumers have long felt. For example, it exposes some deep-rooted myths such as: that the GTT profit of 15 per cent and over was not a guarantee as GTT had long been falsely declaring but merely an entitlement which was dependent on performance.

The core of Order 2/2017 was the following:

1. GTT must complete the end to end provisioning of FTTX Phase One in La Grange, and to commence the commercial launch of services in the areas which they have identified

2. GTT must submit a quarterly detailed appraisal of progress showing the number of new services rolled out, inclusive of rural areas. This should not be less than 1000 lines per quarter which may include up to 25% re-issue lines.

3. The Commission finds GTT has been tardy in their response time and remedial actions with respect to fault reporting. To this end, the Commission requests a quarterly report from the date the rates take effect, showing details of the average time taken to receive consumers’ complaints – residential and business and for the company to determine a daily compensatory credit for consumers which will be contingent on its failure to comply.

4. The new Order prescribes rates for overseas and landline calls as well as new charges for other services such as Installation charges; monthly rental; wireline switched features which would include such services as Caller ID; Voicemail; Ring Again and Operator Assistance.

GTT has not so far informed subscribers of the new rates and charges and as such, we highlight some of them for the benefit of consumers. Installation charges: Domestic goes from $500. to $2000; Business from $1500. to $4000; Monthly Rental: Domestic 1-2 lines go from $500. to $750; while Business 1-4 lines go from $1500. to $2,250;.Wireless switched features: Call waiting goes from Domestic $142. to $170, Business from $300. to $360, Voicemail: Domestic goes from $143.to $170, Business from $320. to $384. Caller ID: both Domestic and Business go from $320. to $384. Ring Again: Domestic $255. and Business $360. Domestic Directory Assistance is now $140.

There is little that consumer advocates could do to reduce or dispute these new rates except a few like Ring Again. Ring Again which used to be without charge is now $255. However, instead of using Ring Again, it is just as simple and without charge to manually ring again. Domestic Directory Assistance used to be without charge but is now $140. per number. There should be no charge before the annual Directory is issued or if the number does not appear in the Directory. The GCA promises to seek clarification of this.

In an undated letter captioned BLAZE and sent to subscribers with their July 2017 bill, it was indicated that GTT would effectuate the new rates as from 1st August, but said nothing of those activities of consumer benefit which it had to address simultaneously when the new rates and charges were imposed.

The GCA is asking that GTT return the increased charges they have collected since they have not performed their precedent obligations.

The next PUC hearing will take place on September 13, 2017, when a decision on GTT’s petition is expected to be given and members of the public are enjoined to attend and participate.