The Importance of Good Leadership

I RECENTLY attended Rawle Dundas’ Fifth Anniversary celebration of joining the John Maxwell Team (JMT). He shared some great leadership nuggets. Rawle asked me to do a short presentation because I am also part of the JMT. I was very proud to be wearing the John Maxwell pin because it is an honour to be part of this awesome family.

What drew me to the JMT is that the teaching is based on principles from the Bible. All the 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership are amazing, but I touched on one of my favourite laws which is the law of the lid. Follow these laws and people will follow you. Leadership ability is the lid that determines a person’s level of effectiveness. The lower an individual’s ability to lead, the lower the lead on his potential and vice versa.

We can never outperform our lid so it is necessary to concentrate on doing the things necessary that contribute to raising our lid. To reach the highest level of effectiveness, we need to raise our lids. The true measure of leadership is influence. A large percentage of people would like to ask a leader some simple questions: Can I trust you? Are you committed? Do you care about me as a person?

Many leaders love their position more than the people and that is sad. Roles don’t have much value when it comes to leadership. Leaders need to connect with people. Connect on fine common ground and then leave people on higher grounds. You are a leader only if you have followers, and the proof of leadership is found in its followers. I love the saying, “He who thinks he is leading but has no followers is only taking a walk”. Good leadership is vital to the growth of any organisation, business or government.

There is nothing worse than an insecure leader who thinks the world should worship him or her.

I was happy to see Vishnu Doerga who is the newest member of JMT Guyana, in attendance. When Vishnu asked my advice on joining the Maxwell team I had no hesitation saying go for it because I knew it would have been life changing. We believe in being streams rather than reservoirs so we are planning to share our knowledge. The three of us will be collaborating on a leadership event next month that will add tremendous value to people.

I have tremendous respect for these two guys and I am thrilled just thinking how endless the possibilities are.

If you’ve never heard of John Maxwell, please google him. You will not regret it.

“Self-centered leaders manipulate when they move people for personal benefit. Mature leaders motivate by moving people for mutual benefit” John C. Maxwell

I am looking forward to all the exciting and empowering week ahead especially the Women on the Rise event in New York.

