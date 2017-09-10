The beauty and richness of Indigenous Art

By Gibron Rahim

ART is one of the best ways to showcase culture and celebrate the heritage of a people. It is through art that the narrative of the past and aspirations for the future are revealed. It is perhaps for this reason that an exhibition of art has become a fixture of Guyana’s Indigenous Heritage Month celebrations. The 2017 Indigenous Heritage Art Exhibition at the National Art Gallery, Castellani House, beautifully showcases the works of both debutant and veteran Indigenous artists.

Last year, the exhibition paid homage to Denis Williams, pioneer archaeologist and anthropologist and founder of the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology. The figure chosen this year for homage is Sister Theresa La Rose.

Sister La Rose (1928-2009) was born at Charity on the Essequibo Coast in the then British Guiana. After receiving her elementary and secondary education at Santa Rosa, she left these shores and entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas, Texas. In 1958, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from College Misericordia. On her return to Guyana, Sister La Rose began her career in education, one that would span 51 years. She taught at schools in Brickdam, Santa Rosa and Mabaruma.

For a 25-year period, Sister La Rose also worked with the government of Guyana. During her tenure, she worked in the Ministry of Interior Development and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. She fulfilled various roles in education including teaching craft for earning a livelihood, money management, wise use of natural resources and the planting and cultivation of crops. She received the Medal of Service Award in 1975. As a promoter of Indigenous art and craft during her lifetime she dedicated her life to education, culture and the arts, Sister La Rose was an ideal figure to honour.

One of the organisers of the exhibition, Laureen Pierre, took some time to speak with the Pepperpot Magazine about some of the work that went into pulling off the event. Pierre, an educator and historian, explained that George Simon had a key role in locating the artists for the event. Among those whose work is being exhibited are three young artists who are making their debut at the event this year. Pierre revealed that Simon had attended an exhibition by students of the E.R. Burrowes School of Art. It is there that he found the works of these promising up-and-coming artists.

The art this year is being exhibited under the theme ‘Guyana’s first peoples; sustaining a rich cultural environment’ and it is evident from the art that this theme is very much at play. It was difficult upon first entering the room where the art is displayed to pick a focal point since their profusion calls to the eye. Among the pieces are works by veteran artists Oswald Hussein and George Simon. Notable among Simon’s pieces is his series of paintings on tropical flowers. Despite their common theme, each painting in the series has its distinctive characteristics. Hussein’s sculptures also call for attention. Beautiful yet abstract, they encourage the viewer to make a closer examination.

Among the themes of the pieces on display, nature and indigenous life are the most prominent. This is a reminder of the indigenous people’s connection to the earth; a connection that we could all stand to establish and one that comes to the forefront with the push toward a green economy for Guyana. Prominent among the pieces that display such scenes are the works of Victor Captain. Captain’s pieces exhibit an attention to detail that enriches them and brings their subjects to life.

Another artist whose work is displayed is Guy Marco. Pierre informed the Pepperpot Magazine that Marco is a graduate of the E.R. Burrowes School of Art. Since graduating he has grown a great deal and has become an established artist. Marco has a very distinct style. Five of his pieces are on display at the exhibition and each displays his unique artistic vision. His pieces eschew curves for more angular shapes, creating pieces that need to be seen.

Jerry Marco is one of the three young artists who makes his debut at the exhibition and his pieces are rife with colour and personality. His piece ‘Sacrifice to bring Colour’ features several animals as well as human characters, seemingly depicting an indigenous legend. The centrepieces of the painting are the harpy eagle with a rainbow serpent clutched in its claws. The serpent’s colours are so vivid that they immediately draw attention to the piece. The other animals in the painting are equally brought to life.

In addition to the paintings and sculptures on display, there are also craft pieces that are available for sale at the exhibition. Among those businesses that have pieces on display are Rainforest Pottery, Rave and Cacique Designs.

The Indigenous Heritage Art Exhibition opened on September 6 and continues until September 27, with weekday opening hours from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

The beautiful pieces on display are worth the visit. And while a visit to the exhibition is a step in the right direction, it is also important to use this opportunity as a starting point toward a greater appreciation and respect for the culture of Guyana’s indigenous people, of which Indigenous Heritage Month reminds us. This is a stop on the journey toward a more enlightened and greater Guyana.