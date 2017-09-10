‘Passengers’ hijack minibus, dump conductress on highway

THE police are investigating the hijacking of a green “pitbull” minibus BTT 8951 by two “passengers” at the Craig bus shed, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the 51-year-old driver filled the route 42 minibus with passengers at the Georgetown Park and had dropped off all of them except two, one of whom requested to stop at the Craig bus shed.

After being dropped off at the shed, the “passenger” went around to the driver, placed a knife to his neck and relieved him of a cell phone and cash, while ordering him out of the bus.

The second “passenger” who was inside the bus then pointed a gun to the conductress’s neck as the bus pulled off, heading in a southern direction.

The conductress was eventually put off at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, unharmed.