Guyana-Cuba Cultural Agreement to be revitalised

GUYANA and Cuba are working to revitalise the current Guyana-Cuba Cultural Agreement signed on September 19, 2015 by former Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine and former Minister Julian Toledo Gonzalez (from Cuba).

In a recent interview with Guyana Chronicle, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, described the agreement as “wide ranging” and said it seeks to broaden and deepen cultural norms, beliefs and prospects between the two countries.

He disclosed that on August 25, he met with Cuban Minister of Culture, Abel Prieto, his Deputy Minister, Fernando Rojas and Sadia Brooks, Head of the Latin American and Caribbean Division in the Ministry of Culture.

“In a spirit of friendship and cooperation we have agreed to be realistic and to identify specific areas which could benefit our two countries,” Ambassador Majeed told Guyana Chronicle.

He explained that among the things agreed upon is the promotion of and the participation in the Annual Havana Book Fair to be held in February 2018.

This year, Guyana was the only CARICOM Member State to participate in the Havana Book Fair. Guyana was greatly assisted by Dr. Mark Kirton, Director, Institute of International Affairs at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago, who donated several volumes of various publications.

“In February 2018, we intend to do far better so as to promote Guyana’s vital interests,” the ambassador stated, while noting that from his embassy’s perspective, the Havana Steelband which was birthed under former President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham some 42 years ago, has been resuscitated.

With assistance from Nand Persaud and Company Limited, new uniforms have been provided to the 15-member band, which has been renamed the Havana- Karibee Steel Orchestra.

Nand Persaud and Company Limited has also committed to providing new equipment, including a modern nine-piece drum set – and additional professional training for band members.

“My embassy has adopted a young Cuban dance troupe, the Ballet de Television that has already performed for us on two occasions. I am confident that Distribution Services Limited (DSL) or Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) will help us to provide the wherewithal that would increase the professional development of this dance troupe,” he added.

That aside, Ambassador Majeed intends to establish a Guyana House of Culture, in Havana, Cuba and he has already indication the support from Fly Jamaica’s resident representative in Cuba, Lindbergh Smith.

Guyana and Cuba established full diplomatic relations from mid-1972 and the country’s relationship over the years has strengthened not only bilaterally but also through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In fact, in 2005, the Cultural Cooperation Agreement was signed between CARICOM and the Republic of Cuba. That agreement which was signed on December 8, 2005 in Barbados sought to, among other things, promote cultural exchange among CARICOM member states through events such as the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), and the Caribbean Festival of Santiago de Cuba to name a few.

The Cultural Cooperation Agreement also provided for support to be given for the exchange of commercial, promotional and heritage exhibitions among relevant cultural institutions, whether or not an event is being held in their country.

“They shall also provide support for the exchange of art publications, magazines and catalogues, as well as of other materials related to visual arts,” the agreement stated.

Additionally, the agreement focused on the exchange of information on matters related to the preservation of musical heritage, research along with the promotion of international music festivals.

Another aspect of the Cultural Cooperation Agreement focused on the sharing of experiences in publishing, especially in the field of literary publications and the implementation of co-publishing and translation projects.