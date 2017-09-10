Gov’t willing to help Guyanese affected by storms– prime minister assures

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo has suggested that Guyanese living in the diaspora could return home, even temporarily, in light of the tragic bout of natural disasters, assuring that government is willing to extend a helping hand.

In his weekly column “My Turn,” published in the Sunday Chronicle, the prime minister expressed these sentiments, affirming Guyana’s commitment to render assistance to those being affected by Hurricanes Irma and Jose.

He noted that there will naturally be worry over the fate of dear ones in the path of Hurricanes Irma and Jose.

“But as a nation, we can hold out the promise that Guyana could help in some ways to ease the pain and cushion the losses.”

Since there are many Guyanese living abroad, the prime minister said, “We also have to reach out to the many Guyanese who may want to return to their homeland, even temporarily, until the nightmare is over.”

The prime minister has also reaffirmed President David Granger’s commitment that Guyana will be a “good neighbour” to those countries that have been badly affected by providing supplies for the coping and rehabilitative processes, as well as other technical assistance.

This assurance came as he reflected that Guyana had received foreign assistance before when battling its own disasters.

Cognisant of this, the government and people of Guyana not only bear the civic responsibility of taking care of its own, but of others as well, the prime minister said.

Guyana has been helping Venezuelans in light of a measles outbreak in that country, even though Venezuela has been making invalid claims to Guyana’s territory.

Nagamootoo warned that with the advent of intense climate change even Guyana, with its “idle boast” of being in a hurricane and earthquake-free haven, will not be spared from the stark possibilities of natural disasters.

He also observed that “tail-lashes” from itinerary storms in Regions One, Five and Eight have flattened houses and rising water levels are always perilous to the nation.