Golden Grove man died of smoke inhalation – autopsy finds

SEAN Prince, 39, of Lot 67 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, who perished after fire consumed his home on Thursday, died as a result of smoke inhalation.

This is according to a post-mortem performed by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, who indicated that he did not find anything on the remains to suggest foul play.

However, a cousin of the deceased remains in police custody and is assisting with the investigation.

The father of one shared the 35x 40 gutted two-storey wooden and concrete building with his cousin Devon Prince. His cousin, who lived in the lower flat, was taken into police custody even as investigator suspect foul play.

Reports indicate that the fire of unknown origin started at 01:10hrs Thursday morning in the upper flat where Sean Prince lived.

Sean used to work with his father’s shipping company Prince’s Shipping — located in Muneshwers Building on Main Street, Georgetown. He was described by friends as an exceptional and kind person.