Electrician dies in Meten-Meer-Zorg accident

A 21-YEAR-OLD electrician has died and his girlfriend is injured after their motorcycle crashed into a forklift parked on the Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road on Sunday.

Dead in the accident which occurred around 02:30hrs is Kevin Richard Singh of 73 Halley Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown. His girlfriend, who was the pillion rider, has been identified as Verna Wells of the North West District.

The mother of three is in a critical state at the Georgetown Pubic Hospital.

Police investigations revealed that the couple was heading in the direction of Georgetown along the northern carriageway on motorcycle CH8732 when they collided with a fork lift number 890337, which was parked on the edge of the road.

After the collision, the couple ended up on the northern grass parapet.

Public -spirited citizens rushed the duo, who were both unconscious, to the nearby Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were treated and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Singh succumbed to his injuries hour later. Police have launched an investigation to the accident.