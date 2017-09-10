Children who steal

SCHOOL is back and my, those children do look smart as they make their way to school. New backpacks, white ribbons, pleated skirts, new trousers or short pants and brand new school shirts and school badges.

If only the same attention to detail was invested with regard to the minds of the children. If only parents took the same time and effort to ensure that their children were growing up on the right path with the correct morals and values and they spent just a little more time talking to and being there for them. Then everything on the outside would truly reflect what the inner intention is or should be, which is for parents to enable, guide and nurture children to reach their fullest potential.

What a big responsibility parents have and the moment they lapse or fail to ‘pull a child up’ on any type of unsavory behaviour it could send the wrong message to the child. So parents have to be attentive — good listeners and observers and they can’t keep overlooking traits and behaviours in children that are unacceptable.

A classic example is: STEALING

Taking something that does not belong to you is stealing. It makes no difference how you twist or turn it. When a child steals anything, whether it is money, a phone, a toy, a pencil, based on how the parents react when the theft is revealed to them, will basically tell the child whether what he/she did was totally wrong or partially acceptable. So if you see your child with anything that is not theirs, enquire where they got if from and if needs be, make them take it back. Most parents would beat their child for stealing, (mainly out of shame), but the main question is, why would a child steal in the first place? And would beating really deter the child from stealing again? If the child’s parents’ family members or siblings steal too and the only thing wrong through the child’s eyes is the fact that he/she got caught, then someone has a valuable lesson to teach that child before it’s too late.

Children should be taught, if you want something, ask for it, you can only be told ‘yes’ or ‘no;’ either way you did the right thing in asking. There are several people in the lockups right now who started out exactly the same way and their parents never carried out their moral obligation by teaching them that stealing is a very low and despicable act. Parents must teach children that there are consequences to their actions and even if you steal and get away with it today, chances are you will get caught tomorrow. Stealing is one of those things that always goes against you in the long run, because it is totally wrong.

Children who steal should be punished: they can be made to do hard work or something of value could be confiscated from them for a period of time. If they like playing outside, they should be ‘grounded’ for a week. They should be made to return whatever they took and made to explain to their parents and the victim why stealing in wrong, in their own words.

Children are smart and they know how to play with words in order to get around adults, they can make stealing sound as if it were an accident or a total misunderstanding. Some children have their parents’ and caregivers’ psyche down to a ‘t,’ with adults believing the child’s every word. But bad traits must be exposed as such and not be left to fester: parents need to stay one step ahead of their children to keep them on track.

As a parent ask yourself this question, what type of adult do you want your child to grow into? I am sure you would not want your child to become a notorious criminal; that is why you must correct your child now, while you still can. Spending that extra special time nurturing and guiding him/her meaningfully and showing and sharing a mutual respect will enhance good communication between parent and child, which is the ideal platform for teaching. Only when children are well informed can they make good decisions and choices.

If you are concerned about a child you can ring the CPA hotline 227-0979 or email childcaregy@gmail.com

A message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection