CDEMA steps up hurricane relief efforts

RELIEF efforts for the countries affected by Hurricane Irma in the Eastern Caribbean have been stepped up following the passage of Hurricane Jose out of the area.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) advance team, is operating out of its staging post in Antigua, which was largely unaffected by the hurricanes.

The advance team, consisting of the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU), Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT), CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST), and the CARICOM Disaster Assessment Coordination team, have been deployed to the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, having gone into Barbuda late last week.

Barbuda, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands suffered serious damage by Hurricane Irma. CDEMA’s Rapid Assessment team, from its staging post in Jamaica, is scheduled to arrive in the Turks and Caicos Islands later today, Sunday 10 September. The agency has also been in contact with Haiti, which has also suffered damage during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Latest information from the Governor of the British Virgin Islands indicates that five people have been confirmed dead. Barbuda, Anguilla and Haiti each suffered one fatality. Eleven deaths have also been reported in the French territories of St Barthelemy and St Martin, as well as the Dutch territory of Saint Maarten.