UN agencies, EU mobilise response to Irma-hit islands

EUROPEAN Union on Thursday said it was mobilising its emergency response instruments to assist countries affected or threatened by Hurricane Irma.

In a release the EU said High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini said: “The European Union fully supports our partners and friends in the Caribbean region and beyond at this time of great need. We are heartfelt with all the victims and all the people affected by Hurricane Irma.”

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, added: “The EU is working continuously to help countries and areas affected by this disaster. As a global player in the emergency response to disasters we have already taken immediate steps to prepare all our crisis response instruments. “Our European Emergency Center and our humanitarian aid offices in the region of the Caribbean closely follow all developments.”

As a first step, the European satellite mapping system Copernicus was activated at the request of France and the Copernicus satellites provided maps to Guadeloupe, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin. Haiti and the Dominican Republic have also received Copernicus support and it is ready for use in other areas.

In addition, a team of humanitarian experts from the European Commission is presently in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Additional personnel are ready to be deployed in the affected areas as needed.

The Commission’s 24/7 Crisis Response Coordination Center has contacted the countries participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is prepared to provide the assistance required by the affected countries. The Regional Humanitarian Aid Office of the Commission in Managua, which acts as the focal point for the Caribbean region, is fully operational to coordinate any assistance that may be required. The EU recently helped the US authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey by providing satellite imagery via its Copernicus system. In addition, the EU Solidarity Fund could be mobilised to support the reconstruction efforts on the ground.

10 million children

Meanwhile, more than 10.5 million children live in the countries that are likely to be exposed to the damage from Hurricane Irma, UNICEF has warned. According to the UN agency based on the storm’s current trajectory, children in the islands of the Eastern Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba are at risk, including over three million under-five-years-old. UNICEF said it is concerned that hundreds of thousands of children could suffer the worst effects of the storm, with those living in coastal zones at highest risk.

“Strong winds and torrential rains have already barreled through some of the smallest and most exposed islands in the eastern Caribbean, including Anguila and Barbuda,” said Patrick Knight, Head of Communication for UNICEF in the Eastern Caribbean, speaking from Barbados. “As the extent of the damage becomes clear we are seeing severe levels of destruction. Our priority is to reach all those children and families in the affected communities as soon as possible.”

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, travelled across various islands of the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its path, especially in Anguila, the British Virgin Islands, Barbuda and Turks and Caicos Islands. Early estimates suggest that 74,000 people, including 20,000 children, have been affected in these islands. According to local authorities, communication networks in many of the affected areas have been affected either totally or partially. Infrastructure, including roads, bridges, hospitals and schools has also suffered varying degrees of damage. In Barbuda, 90 per cent of the infrastructure has been destroyed, and it is anticipated that this will include up to 132 schools.

UNICEF said its immediate concern is providing drinking water and sanitation to affected communities, as well as providing child protection services for both children and adolescents, including psycho-social support for those affected. UNICEF will also support the reestablishment of education systems and early learning systems as safe spaces. In advance of the storm, UNICEF prepositioned life-saving humanitarian supplies in Antigua, Barbuda and Barbados to ensure a rapid distribution of these goods to affected populations in coordination with local authorities. These supplies include water, food and medicine, water treatment supplies, hygiene kits, provisional shelters and education materials. Hurricane Irma is projected to continue its devastating path west, with the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba at risk in the coming hours and days.

Deployment of staff

For its part the United Nations System is deploying staff and assistance to meet the needs of vulnerable Caribbean citizens in the path of record-breaking hurricane Irma. Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) have unique economic, environmental and social vulnerabilities that are exacerbated in severe natural crises.

“Hurricane Irma is an unprecedented threat to the Caribbean. The United Nations is working closely with the CDEMA-led Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) and the affected countries to bring assistance to those most in need. We are saddened by the reports of lives lost, and of people made homeless by this storm,” stressed Mr. Stephen O’Malley, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the OECS.

Rapid Needs Assessment and Technical Experts

Technical experts drawn from across the Caribbean, regional offices, and the various agency headquarters are deploying staff to support CDEMA and the affected countries as needed. These include water and sanitation and hygiene experts, engineers, medical doctors, logistics management, nutrition, waste water and child protection and social protection experts. Emergency funding will also be drawn down to respond to the needs of those directly affected.

Agency Contributions

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has deployed a four-person UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team comprised of first responders to augment Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) capacity with coordination, needs assessment and information management expertise. UNDAC partners from the International Humanitarian Partnership and MapAction will provide support with logistics, communications and mapping.

UN Women Multi-Country office – Caribbean is partnering with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to provide dignity kits, which contain basic health and hygiene products for displaced women and girls, such as soap, underwear, bras and sanitary napkins. UN Women is also able to provide technical and financial support on economic initiatives to get women and their families back on their feet and to address safety and security concerns. In addition to the Dignity/Hygiene Kits, as requested, UNFPA can support in providing life-saving reproductive health commodities through emergency Reproductive Health Kits. UNFPA would be able also to offer technical guidance on the prevention of Gender-Based Violence and sexual violence in affected communities.

UNDP has activated its crisis preparedness plans and will support countries both during the immediate response to this disaster and in crucial early recovery activities like debris management, emergency employment and supporting core government functions, if asked.

UNICEF Eastern Caribbean Area Office is still working with governments of impacted countries, other United Nations agencies, partner organisations and the regional emergency response mechanism to offer the required assistance and support, but has already pre-positioned emergency supplies in Antigua to be rapidly distributed to the most affected islands. UNICEF’s priority is ensuring the safety and security of children, especially those who are most disadvantaged.

The Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) is deploying surge capacity with expertise in water, sanitation, hygiene, health and disaster assessment to support Ministries of Health and enable delivery of essential health services. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Subregional Office for the Caribbean will work with governments of affected states to assess impact on fisheries and agriculture and pave the way for recovery of livelihoods and adequate food and nutrition. The emergency and disaster response is coordinated by the Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management System. Under this umbrella system, the United Nations, donor agencies in the Caribbean, including USAID/OFDA, ECHO, DFID, Global Affairs Canada and others are coordinating their aid in light of the impact of Hurricane Irma and in readiness for the approaching Tropical Storm Jose.