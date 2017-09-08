Scheduled power outages for West Bank communities

SEVERAL communities along the West Bank of Demerara will today, tomorrow and Monday experience scheduled power interruptions to facilitate the installation of a 1.6 megawatt Caterpillar unit.

The Caterpillar unit has been rented by the Guyana Power and Light to address the electricity supply interruptions along the West Bank of Demerara due to a damaged submarine cable.

In a statement to the media, the power company said the installation of the Caterpillar unit will begin today and “Upon completion, there will be no need for load-shedding during the hours of peak demand.”

The communities of Aracari, Versailles, Bella Dam, and Coglan Dam will be out of electricity from 18:00hrs to 22:00hrs today, while the communities of Patentia, Vriesland and Sisters Village will be affected during the same period on Sunday.

On Monday, Phoenix Park, Goed Intent, Walcott Street, Pouderoyen and Pouderoyen Public Road will be out of electricity also from 18:00hrs to 22:00hrs.

On August 25, the power company through its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shevon Sears, had told reporters that following weeks of load-shedding, normal power supply would have been restored across the country the following day.

Sears had explained that there was a generation shortfall in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) which represented all served areas.