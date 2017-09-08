The RACE is on!

–as Region 4 officially launches regional ‘agri’, market fair

THE Demerara-Mahaica Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Friday launched its Regional, Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition (RACE), with Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan touting it as an event that will aid in transforming the economic landscape of the region.

RACE was launched at the Ramada Princess Hotel in the presence of President David Granger, whose brainchild the initiative is.

From November 24 to 26, 2017 the Lusignan Community Centre Ground will be transformed into a commercial hub as the RDC creates a platform for the farmers, producers, manufacturers, and innovators of the region to showcase and promote their businesses, while connecting with local and international investors.

Addressing a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including primary and secondary school children from within the region, Minister Bulkan said RACE will play an integral role in transforming the country’s regions into veritable economic hubs.

He said that RACE will help citizens to be more competitive in the trade of their products and services.

“We need to move away from the simple buying and selling attitude, and think more innovatively; to think of ways we can improve and enhance our products to create market opportunities further afield,” he urged his audience.

Minister Bulkan said, too, that RACE is a strong indication of the government’s determination to empower people within their communities.

PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT

“The launch of this RACE represents another example of the administration’s delivery of decentralisation and people’s empowerment. We were elected on a pledge and a promise to reinvigorate local democracy; to put local government front and centre of our development, and we have spared no efforts in this regard,” he told the gathering.

The Communities Minister said it was on the foregoing grounds that the government took a decision to increase the budgetary allocations for the various regions, adding that the increased allocations are part of a strategic public policy at decentralisation and local empowerment.

When empowered, the regions and local governments, he said, will be able to address many of the issues affecting people within the regions and municipalities.

Minister Bulkan said, too, that it is through empowerment and initiatives such as RACE that unemployment and underemployment will be reduced.

“In our approach, it can be best be realised by handing the power to make decisions back to the people as envisaged by the crafters of our Constitution,” he posited.

As the government empowers the regions and local governments, they must take ownership for creating and delivering growth and business opportunities for citizens, he further posited.

Regional Chairman, Genevieve Allen said RACE is geared towards the continued promotion of environmental-friendly economic agricultural fronts on which the country has currently embarked.

“It seeks to attract potential investors, both local and foreign,” she said.

“Our Council believes that it is prudent for us to have such commercial exhibitions at this juncture to promote commerce and other business opportunities within Region Four.

“We believe that such an investment will help to develop the region by exposing businesses to additional markets, and introducing our small and new business owners to consumers.”

FRESH IDEAS

Allen also said the RDC has taken note that the country is being propelled in a direction that demands fresh and innovative ideas that would guarantee sustainable development. She said it is for this reason RACE has been launched, as it creates an opportunity for bold and unique ideas that that would allow for citizens to be more competitive in the provision of their goods and services.

“We want to ensure that avenues are opened not only to producers and businesses, but the consumers who complete the trade,” the regional chairman said.

“New opportunities must also demand quality and standards, so that our country is competitive in what is now a global market from where the choices are endless,” she added.

Similar exhibitions were launched in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two), Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five), and Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten).