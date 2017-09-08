No ban on female night guards

…Harmon says status quo remains

MINISTER of State, Joseph Harmon, has made it clear that there is no ban on the employment of women working at night, allaying the fears of many following proposals by the Ministry of Social Protection to limit female security guards being made to do night work.

Minister Harmon made the comment at his Ministry of the Presidency Office on Thursday. The minister said that in relation to the question of a night work ban for women working in private security companies, the Minister of Social Protection is responsible for the protection of all Guyanese, including women, and therefore it is quite appropriate for concerns to be expressed about the condition under which women work at night. Harmon however made it clear that there is no policy position approved by Cabinet, where there is to be a ban on any female working in security services at night. Minister Harmon said, “as far as the government is concerned we have had no debate on the matter.

The senior Minister of Social Protection, in that regard would have to bring a paper to Cabinet and Cabinet will have to debate on it. Until such time that that occurs the situation remains as it is and

that is to say that women will continue to work either day or night and there is no restriction on them.”

Minister Harmon has instead indicated that the Government is calling on security companies to acknowledge and recognise that there are special conditions under which women should work and therefore those facilities for women should also be acknowledged and recognised by security firms. “There is no restriction on their right to work, what we will ask and we will insist is that the employers who employ women must ensure the conditions under which they work that they provide for the special arrangements which have to do with women in the workforce.”

The Minister of State added too that Government is always open to advice as he stressed that the rights of workers must always be protected in the actual payment, which they receive for the work that they do. He noted too that “these persons’ national insurance contributions must be paid. So there is an obligation on the part of the employer and an obligation on the part of the employee.” Minister Harmon said that the State will provide the legislative and regulatory framework within which that relationship between employer and employee exists.

Condemnation

Meanwhile, the Guyana Association of Private Security Organisations (GAPSO) is of the view that more research is needed before any move is made toward the elimination of single mothers from working at nights in the private security guard industry. The organisation has condemned the proposal made by Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott.

Minister Scott on Monday reiterated his position that there should be the eventual removal of single mothers working security duties at night. GAPSO is adamant however, that this position must be supported by the relevant data. GAPSO said it maintains the point that, “The Ministry of Social Protection, needs to look at this issue in totality and present empirical data and analysis to support its intentions.” The organisation said that for the government to make hasty generalisations based on limited research or reports is not good enough. GAPSO has issued a call therefore to have, “An immediate independent review of this proposal, widespread consultations with stakeholders and a functioning welfare system that provides benefits according to different situations.” “Private security personnel are not derelict as the Honorable Keith Scott would lead the nation to believe, but rather, trained professionals whose comprehensive training prepares them for their day-to-day protection of the public,” the GAPSO argued.

The organisation believes the proposal publicly offends, humiliates and de-values, “the very people that put their lives on the line day and night to protect others, including Government ministries and assets.”

GAPSO feels that it is a high-handed and unilateral approach being adopted by the Government, which lacks insight or thinking outside the box. “It remains unclear why only the private security sector was selected, while other professions are excluded and what suggestions if any there is to solve the inevitable unemployment that will arise therefrom.”

The association believes also that to dismantle and target single mothers within the private security sector is “cruel and an arbitrary attack on the sector.” They said too that removing the single mothers could create unwillingly, a new economic and social problem. The association said however that where incidents such as the allegation of sexual harassment and underpayment were found, demonstrates the importance and need for more clear and robust regulation for the security industry.