Man begs wife to return home

A 27 –year-old father of three is seeking assistance from the public to locate his wife who has been missing since Sunday.

Kilkenny Duncan of 250 Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, told the Guyana Chronicle that Dolly Boodram also known as “Gem” was last seen at home with their three children on Sunday when he left for work that morning.

Duncan has since made a missing person’s report to the Ministry of Social Protection Welfare Department and the Wales Police Station.

“I don’t know the reason why she would do something like that,” he said, claiming that there was no problem in their relationship as he urged the woman to return home for the sake of their children.

Boodram was last seen in a black spandex dress with black sandals at the Kitty Cabs Taxi Service.

Anyone with information on the missing woman is asked to contact Kilkenny Duncan on 629-9242 or the nearest police station.