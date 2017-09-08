Irma batters Guyanese

— in hurricane-ravaged territories, others prepare for attacks

By Zena Henry

GUYANESE residing in Caribbean nations in the path of Hurricane Irma, like the inhabitants of those islands are bracing themselves for the category five storm, which has already devastated several locations that it has visited, leaving thousands of people homeless and at least 10 dead.

From initial reports, many Guyanese have been affected on the islands Irma stormed through. Some have lost their homes and many others have been unable to communicate with their families.

Families and friends of those in the path of the storm are praying and are hoping for the best.

On Facebook and other social media sites, Guyanese sent out words of strength and encouragement to friends and family, some of whom nervously await the hurricane’s arrival and some trying to put together their lives following the disaster.

Guyanese born journalist, Olivia Rose, who is currently posted in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), told Guyana Chronicle Thursday that the country is in a total state of preparedness.

Mere hours before the hurricane actually hit the archipelago state of 40 low-lying coral islands, Rose said gusty winds and heavy rainfall were already being felt.

Speaking to this newspaper via Facebook, Rose said she had completed her last minute preparation and was ensuring all is in place before the electricity and water facilities are disconnected.

“Nothing too devastating as yet for us,” she said, adding: “Our fear is tonight (Thursday), into tomorrow.”

In her report, Rose said shelters have been activated throughout the islands, with special emphasis placed on flood prone areas and those susceptible to the more than 180mph wind speed that the hurricane has been maintaining for the last 24 hours.

Another Guyanese in the TCI, Delana Isles, via Facebook, described the atmosphere as scary, noting that Irma is on a head-on-collision course with the island.

“I’m truly sad at the destruction I’ve seen in two countries I’ve called home these past few years. It truly hurts me to see the destruction in Tortola and the many pleas for contact with friends and loved ones here on Facebook. Barbuda, the damage is too devastating for words. Here in Turks and Caicos, we are preparing for the worst, and quite frankly it is more than a little frightening.”

In Antigua, where Irma has devastated sister isle, Barbuda, Guyanese designer Dawn Von Rossum said the atmosphere there is very tense.

She said Antigua managed to escape the full force of Irma as the storm shifted somewhat, but another growing storm Jose, which currently carries a Category One status, has given cause for some panic.

“We dodged the bullet. In fact I slept through the storm and there was minor damage in my location but people are very nervous.”

Despite Jose likely to be much weaker than Irma, she said persons are fearful after seeing Barbuda, the Queenstown resident said.

Contact to at least two Guyanese in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) went unanswered. Friends and families of persons residing in the BVI were seen on Facebook asking to share updates and any information on loved ones once available. It is understood that communication in that island chain is extremely limited.

Irma made landfall in Puerto Rico, and is on schedule for The Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. It is expected to arrive in Miami, Florida by Saturday, international weather agencies have reported.

Irma evolved from a category two to category five hurricane in just eight days having developed off the Coast of Africa in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

So far, it has levelled Barbuda. Following the storm, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, described the island as almost uninhabitable. More than 90 per cent of infrastructure on the island has been damaged and communication has been totally wiped out. St. Maarten, Tortola and Anguilla are among other nations seriously affected by the disaster.