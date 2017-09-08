Guyana hails ties with Brazil

…President ‘talks up’ investment, cooperation

PRESIDENT David Granger said that Guyana continues to actively pursue joint venture investments in tourism and trade and infrastructural development with the Federative Republic of Brazil.

In this regard, the signing of an updated Air Services Agreement, as well as the turning of the sod for a new Embassy of Guyana in Brasilia signals the importance which Guyana attaches to the deepening of relations with its southern neighbour. The Head of States made these remarks at a reception held Thursday evening to mark the 195th Independence Anniversary of Brazil. The event was held at the residence of Brazilian Ambassador, Mr. Lineu Pupo de Paula.

The Head of State told those gathered that these projects will further advance cooperation between the two states, particularly as it relates to the movement of capital, goods and people. “The Takutu Bridge, which physically links our two countries, is a symbol of continental destiny. Guyana will continue to work with your country to advance further the infrastructural integration between our two countries through the development of a paved road link between Lethem and Linden, the construction of a deep water harbour and joint cooperation on sustainable energy projects,” President Granger said.

As part of this ongoing programme of cooperation, residents of Lethem, the border town with Brazil, will soon benefit from wells, which are being drilled by the Brazilian Army to provide potable water in the Rupununi, which is known to be affected by prolonged periods of drought. President Granger noted that his Government is encouraged by the outcomes of the Fifth Meeting of the Border Committee, the First Working Group Meeting on Technical Cooperation, the Third Administrative Commission Meeting under the Economic Complementation Partial Scope Agreement between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the 10th Conference of the Mixed Border Commission.

The President also noted that the friendship between Guyana and Brazil is founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties, the inviolability of borders and international law and the maintenance of international peace and security. “It is said that you can choose your friends but not your neighbours. Guyana is proud to have a neighbour, which is also a friend,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Brazilian Ambassador, who assured of his Government’s continued support for Guyana’s territorial integrity. “We support the efforts being made by the Secretary General of the United Nations in reaffirming that the International Court of Justice is the natural way for the settlement of disputes…one of the fundamentals of our foreign policy is the respect for international agreement,” he said.

He spoke of efforts to drive investment opportunities between the two countries and informed of a large trade and investment mission, which was led by Minister of Business, Mr. Dominic Gaskin to Boa Vista last year. Guyana and the Federative Republic of Brazil have enjoyed excellent relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties on December 18, 1968. Next year, the two countries will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties. (Ministry of the Presidency)