Ex-cop jailed for armed robberies

A 23-year-old ex-policeman was on Friday convicted of two robbery under-arms charges when he appeared before City Magistrate Dylon Bess.

Edwin Nunes of West Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was found guilty of robbing Damion Charles of two silver rings, one silver chain and other items valuing $45,000 on July 18 at Campbellville, Georgetown.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the first robbery and 18 months for the robbery with violence. The magistrate ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

At the time of the robberies, Nunes who was in the company of others, was said to be armed with a cutlass and knife.

According to reports, at about 12:20 hrs, on the day in question, Charles was walking north along Sheriff Street, when Nunes came out of a yard with an abandoned building, pointed a knife at the victim and demanded that he hand over his valuables. After Charles complied, Nunes made good his escape and the victim subsequently made a report at the Kitty Police Station.

The ex-cop-policeman was also convicted for robbing Parmanan Harrilall of a cellular phone valued $20,000, on the same day while on Sheriff Street. Nunes was armed with a knife and used personal violence against the victim.

Reports of that incident stated that, Harrilall was about to enter his vehicle when Nunes, who was dressed as a woman, approached him and asked to be taken to a bar on Sheriff Street.

However, when Nunes got into the vehicle, he took out a knife from under his dress and ordered the victim to hand over his valuables. Harrilall, being fearful for his life, handed over his cellular phone and Nunes made good his escape. The victim also lodged a report at the Kitty Police Station.

A confrontation was done at the police station and Nunes was positively identified as the robber.