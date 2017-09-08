De Veldt man threatens to kill mother, court hears

Ryan Sauers, 38 years, an unemployed resident of De Veldt, Berbice River, was on Thursday arrested at his home and charged with then unlawful possession of a single barrel twelve gauge shotgun, along with two live twelve gauge cartridges.

He appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Friday, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded until October 04, 2017.

The charges stemmed from the defendant on Wednesday last, during a heated altercation with his mother, allegedly pointed a shotgun at her and swore that he would kill her.

An alert neighbour responded and successfully disarmed the irate Sauers. The unlicensed firearm and the cartridges were promptly handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, at his second court appearance, the defendant will have to answer to an additional charge in respect of the threats her made to his mother.