Cyclist killed on Mibicuri Public Road

POLICE are investigating the death of a cyclist which occurred about 09:40hrs Thursday on the Mibicuri Public Road, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Latchman Sukhu, 66, of 86 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder, a rural constable attached to the Mibicuri Police Station.

Investigations revealed that motor car HB 8230 driven by a 35-year-old male, of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway, allegedly at a fast rate, when it collided with the cyclist who allegedly rode out from a street at the western end of the road.

The cyclist was rushed to the nearby Mibicuri Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and no alcohol was detected in his breath. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.