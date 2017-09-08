Bandit admits to shooting, robbery

A 33-YEAR-OLD South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara robbery suspect confessed to armed robbery Wednesday when he surrendered to police in the company of his attorney, police have confirmed.

It is alleged that the man and another suspect robbed a passenger who was subsequently shot while pursuing the duo.

Police said the suspect also admitted to the ownership of an unlicensed firearm with five live rounds, which along with part of the stolen jewellery were found in a motor car, in proximity of the crime scene.

Investigations revealed that about 15:00hrs on September 2, the 44-year-old victim, who is a miner and resides at Middle Walk, Buxton, ECD, was a passenger in a minibus with other passengers at the East Coast Bus Park, Hinck Street, Georgetown, when two suspects, one armed with a handgun pounced and relieved him of his gold and diamond chain valued $950,000.00 and fled in the direction of the Stabroek Market.

The armed suspect was pursued by the victim and during a confrontation at the Stabroek Market he drew his firearm and discharged several rounds hitting the victim.

The gunman quickly proceeded to a parked motor car where he concealed something and escaped, leaving the car locked.

The vehicle was towed to the Brickdam Police Station and later searched in the presence of its owner. The owner claimed to have rented the car to a Kitty resident since last July.

The victim who was taken to the GPHC was treated and later discharged. Police said efforts are being made to have the other suspect arrested.