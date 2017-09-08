PPP saddened by Hurricane Irma’s devastation

Dear Editor

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend its deepest sympathy to Leaders and peoples of Caribbean nations which have been ravaged by and those which are still in the path of Hurricane Irma that continues to wreak havoc in that part of the Region.

Our Party remains profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and extensive damage which this massive storm has inflicted. The PPP is aware of the devastating impact, loss and the inconvenience our Caribbean brothers and sisters are forced to endure once again. It is our Party’s fervent hope that those affected will remain resilient and be imbued with the strength to be able to quickly overcome the current challenges so that normalcy can be restored soonest. We are also cognizant that a number of Guyanese are residing in the affected islands and others areas that could possibly be in Irma’s path, including parts of Florida. Our thoughts are with them and their relatives.

The PPP sincerely hopes that the rebuilding process will be swift and extends best wishes for a smooth and successful implementation of all emergency interventions, both infrastructural and humanitarian. Our Party wishes to assure our Caribbean brothers and sisters that it stands with them in this their time of tragedy.

Regards

People’s Progressive Party