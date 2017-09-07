Woman in court for dousing man with acid

A 26-year-old woman was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder after she allegedly doused her reputed husband with acid after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman.

Lisa Fraser of West Ruimveldt appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on September 2, 2017, at West Ruimveldt, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Kellon King with intent to commit murder.

According to Fraser’s attorney, Lyndon Amsterdam, his client and King are in a common-law relationship and lived at West Ruimveldt with their two children.

However, the woman moved out from the home and returned on the day in question to collet her children’s textbooks before school reopened.

While at the home King attacked Fraser, arming himself with a corrosive substance to throw on her, but she managed to knock the substance out of the man’s hands which resulted in some of the liquid being spilled on him instead.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore however discredited the lawyer’s claims, since the facts from the police investigation differ. According to Moore, on the day in question, Fraser went home and saw her reputed husband with another woman at the premises. Fraser, Moore noted, dealt King several slaps to his face as he tried to walk away from her.

Fraser then became annoyed ,went into the house, poured acid into a cup and flung it at her reputed husband. Moore pointed out that the victim received severe burns to his head, face and hands and is still hospitalised. The chief magistrate however released Fraser on $150,000 bail and was ordered to keep away from the victim. The matter has been adjourned until September 19.