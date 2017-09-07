Trans Guyana cleared to resume shuttle service

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Wednesday officially lifted the suspension on shuttling operations for Trans Guyana Airways.

This decision comes after Trans Guyana Airways had successfully completed the five-phase process used by the GCAA, which entails 1) Pre-application phase, 2) Application phase, 3) Document evaluation, 4) Demonstration and Inspection and 5) Certification.

In a release, the GCAA said one of its Flight Operations Inspectors on Saturday worked all day aboard a Trans Guyana Airways flight conducting demonstration inspections to ensure documented procedures were observed by the operator. Inspections were conducted on flight operations into Olive Creek, Blake Slater and Kamarang aerodromes.

The authority continues to work with the other domestic operators to have their shuttle operations approved, so that they can resume shuttling operations. In addition to approving manuals for shuttling operations, the authority is also considering other measures to enhance safety for flight operations within the hinterland region. “The GCAA reiterates that the actions taken were necessary to enhance safety of the travelling public and aviation personnel. The authority will continue its increased surveillance of Air Operators,” the GCAA release added.

Annette Arjoon-Martins, President of the National Air Transport Association (NATA), said that at least eight operators under the umbrella continue to work on their manuals to be resubmitted to the GCAA. Arjoon-Martins explained that following the GCAA’s request to improve the shuttle service last month via a review of operating procedures, all operators committed to doing so. She explained that prior to the GCAA’s request, all airlines operated shuttle services through their Operator’s Manual Guidelines which is approved by the GCAA.

This overarching document, she said, included operational procedures for shuttle flights, but now the GCAA wants the procedure for this service to be documented separately. “So that’s what we have to do now and that is what we are working on.” As a senior member at Air Services Limited, Arjoon-Martins is hopeful that the company will submit its manual before this week ends.

Another major player in the local aviation industry, Captain Gerry Gouveia of Roriama Airways is optimistic that his company would provide the GCAA with their manual by next week. He told the Guyana Chronicle that Roraima already has its general manual, like other operators. This manual has its procedures for shuttle operations. The information from that document is being transferred to a separate manual before it goes to the GCAA.

After Trans-Guyana’s initial submission of its manuals, GCAA Director-General Captain Egbert Field described their shuttle operation information as “very acceptable.” Spokesman for Trans Guyana, Kit Nascimento, had related that since the death of their Canada-born pilot Blake Slater and local cargo handler, Dwayne Jacobs in 2014, the company had moved to improve its shuttle-operations procedure.

This newspaper understands that a GCAA audit after that accident allowed the company to address shuttling procedures, thus putting it in a better position for early certification. Since the GCAA’s shuttle ban, miners, businesspersons and hinterland residents have complained about the inconvenience.

The GCAA is adamant however that no shuttle service will resume until the operators get their manuals together. The ban came after three separate aircraft accidents left two pilots dead and one injured in less than two months. Shuttle service was the common thread.