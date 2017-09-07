Rural constable charged with sexual activity with a child

EWIN Trotman, 59 years, of New Jersey Street, Blueberry Hill, Linden, a Retired Detective Sergeant and currently a Rural Constable on full-time duty, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Wismar Police Station was on Wednesday charged with sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate, Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. Trotman was not required to plea to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $100,000. This case has been adjourned to October 4 for report and fixture.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 21 last.