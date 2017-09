Rice farmer on causing death charge

A 48-year-old rice farmer on Wednesday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Tarachandra Persaud, called `Doce’ or `Dos,’ of Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, denied that on June 1, 2017 at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove his car PVV 6494 in a dangerous manner, causing the death of Junior Lakeram.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore made no objection to bail and Persaud was released on $300,000 bail. The matter has been adjourned until September 18.