Police launch probe as video of cops refusing to file report of a man surfaces

Following the viral circulation of a video which was reportedly video-taped by a man, who showed up at the Police Outpost at Water Street in the vicinity of Muneshwer’s building to make a report that he was being threatened was met with both verbal and physical assault has engaged the attention of the hierarchy of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The video surfaced via Gordon Moseley after which Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman said an investigation has been launched.



The video which did not reveal the identity of the man depicts who policemen, a Constable and a Corporal refusing to take the man’s report and directed him to do so at the Brickdam Police Station.

But the man refused to be sent off and demanded that his report be filed after which the he was assaulted by the Corporal who, told him to get out of the police outpost with his beer bottle, which the video did not show.