Man in court for fatal hit-and-run accident

A 24-year-old tailor was on Wednesday released on $300,000 bail for allegedly killing another man during a hit-and-run accident at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, in June.

Ryan Seecharran of Herstelling appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on three charges, the first of which alleged that on June 24, 2017, at Third Street Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor car PVV 4911 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Kalicharan Goordial.

Seecharran was also charged with failing to render assistance to Goordial and failing to stop the vehicle after the accident on the said date. The 24-year-old man denied all of the three charges while his attorney, Glen Hanoman, made an application for reasonable bail. Police prosecutor Arwin Moore made no objection to Seecharran being granted his pretrial liberty.

The chief magistrate released Seecharran on $300,000 bail for the cause of death charge and adjourned the matter until September 13. He was further released on $5,000 bail each on the two other charges. The case was transferred to the Providence Magistrates court for September 11.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 15:00hrs on the day in question at Third Street, Herstelling, a mere few streets away from Goordial’s home in Creek Dam.

It is alleged that driver of the motor car, PVV 4911, was turning a corner when he hit Goordial. During the police investigation it was revealed that Goordial was intoxicated and was lying in the centre of the cross-street, which adjoins to Third Street

The driver of the motor car fled the scene and the injured man was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by residents nearby. Goordial was pronounced dead on arrival.