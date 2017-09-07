Man charged for escaping from police outpost

A 34-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for escaping police custody.

Thurston Semple, a taxi driver, denied that on August 31, 2017, while in custody for rape and robbery at the Agricola Police Outpost, East Bank Demerara, he escaped.

According to the facts, Semple was arrested for rape and robbery on August 30 last and was taken to the Agricola Police Outpost. However, in the wee hours of the morning on August 31, Semple managed to pick his handcuffs and ran out of the station but was rearrested a few hours after.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves informed the court that the file pertaining toing the rape and robbery matter was sent to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) and is awaiting advice.

Gonsalves urged the court to deny Semple bail due to the seriousness of the charge and the fact that the accused poses a flight risk. The magistrate therefore remanded Semple until September 13 and transferred the matter to City Magistrate Fabayo Azore.