Irma devastates St Maarten

(MIRROR.CO.UK).–HURRICANE Irma has slammed into the Caribbean island of St Maarten, leaving a trail of devastation as homes, hotels and government buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Usually offering a paradise getaway for sun-seeking tourists, footage from the island shows flooded roads and broken structures. A witness caught up in the carnage filmed this shocking scene from a high-rise balcony. The clip shows cars almost completely submerged in the floodwater and piles of wreckage strewn in the streets. Despite being first hit by the 185mph winds and Category 5 hurricane, rain and powerful winds continue to batter the already shattered island. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said government buildings, the sturdiest on the island, have also been wrecked by Irma’s incredible force.

He said: “We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed.”

The island has been without electricity since 6am this morning and police have reported that several roofs have been torn off buildings during the storm. Irma also slammed into the Caribbean island of St Bartélemy and the larger island of Guadeloupe.

France has requisitioned planes and sent in emergency food and water rations. Footage from the island shows the force of the winds as Irma continues to destroy the island. Wreckage and trees can be seen ripping through streets as sheets of torrential rain also continue to fall.

The regional authority for Guadeloupe and neighbouring islands said that the fire station in Saint Barthelemy is under 3ft of water and no rescue vehicles can move. It said the government headquarters in Saint Martin have been partially destroyed and the island is in a total blackout. Electricity is also partially down on the larger island of Guadeloupe, where the threat receded despite danger of heavy flooding. French minister for overseas territories, Annick Girardin, expressed fear “for a certain number of our compatriots who unfortunately didn’t want to listen to the protection measures and go to more secure sites.” She added: “We’re preparing for the worst.”

The hurricane has become the most powerful ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean and could potentially hit The British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas and potentially Florida by the end of the week. Caribbean island residents stocked up on provisions as the government urged them to take shelter and brace for the impact of Irma.

A “Brit,” who was trapped in a stairwell as Hurricane Irma smashed into the Caribbean has described the “apocalyptic” scenes that unfolded around him. Alex, who work in PR, wrote: “Okay I am now pretty terrified, so can every non-believer, atheist & heretic please pray for me in Saint Maarten as Irma is here now. “My God, this noise! It’s like standing behind a jet engine!! Constant booms & bangs. At least concrete stairwell not moving.” He added: “Noise now apocalyptic. This is like a movie I never want to see.”