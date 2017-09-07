Golden Grove man killed in suspected arson

A man died of fatal burn wounds in the wee hours of Thursday morning in a suspected arson at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara. Dead is 39 year old Shawn Prince of 67 Side Line Dam, Golden Grove. He was the caretaker for the last five year for his father’s property. His father resides in the United States.

Police said they received a report of the fire at about 1:50 AM. Firefighters arrived 30 minutes later and extinguished the fire.

The charred remains were removed and taken to the parlor as investigations continue. His cousin living in the lower flat of the building was taken into police custody assisting with investigations.